Technical stock picks | HCL Tech, BEL, PVR, Infosys, Vedanta on the radar

By Surabhi Upadhyay   | Prashant Nair   | Nigel D'Souza  May 23, 2023 9:18:53 AM IST (Updated)

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Tuesday trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP-Derivatives at Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on HCL Tech. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,104 for an upside target of Rs 1,150. Shares have gained more than 6 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on L&T Technology Services with a stop loss of Rs 3,880 for an upside target Rs 4,050. The stock is up more than 14 percent over the last month.
