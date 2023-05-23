Technical stock picks | HCL Tech, BEL, PVR, Infosys, Vedanta on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Tuesday trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on HCL Tech. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,104 for an upside target of Rs 1,150. Shares have gained more than 6 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on L&T Technology Services with a stop loss of Rs 3,880 for an upside target Rs 4,050. The stock is up more than 14 percent over the last month.