Technical stock picks: DMart, Century Plyboards among stocks that can gain 18% in a month

For the week, analysts expect Nifty to trade in the range of 19200-18500 with a positive bias. Meanwhile, Bank Nifty is expected to trade in the range of 44500-43500 with a mixed bias for the week.

Domestic equity benchmark Nifty is expected to extend its rally this week after closing at a new high on Friday. On the weekly chart, the index has formed a long bullish candle forming higher high-low compared to the previous week and has closed above previous week's high indicating positive bias.

The chart pattern suggests that if Nifty crosses and sustains above 19000 level it would witness buying which would lead the index towards 19100-

19200 levels. However, if the index breaks below 18700 level, it would witness selling which would take the index towards 18600- 18500.