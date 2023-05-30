This market analyst identifies upside potential in India Cements and JSW Steel

Market tech analysts, Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls have identified two stocks for Tuesday’s trading session that are worth keeping an eye on: India Cements and JSW Steel.

Technical analyst Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls has identified two stocks that are worth keeping an eye on: India Cements and JSW Steel.

According to Uttekar, JSW Steel is expected to make a significant move towards Rs 736 on the higher side. This projection suggests a bullish trend for the stock.

To safeguard against potential losses, a stop loss should be set at approximately Rs 706. Investors are encouraged to consider adding fresh long positions in JSW Steel to capitalize on the projected upward movement.

Over the past month, the shares of JSW Steel have experienced a decline exceeding 3 percent.

After a period of consolidation within the range of Rs 180 to 200, India Cements has recently caught Uttekar's attention. The weekly RSI (Relative Strength Index) for India Cements has surpassed the 50 level, indicating strong upward momentum. Additionally, the convergence of the five and 20 weekly exponential moving averages further supports the possibility of an upward trend.

Considering these positive signals, Uttekar anticipates an immediate movement towards Rs 250 for India Cements. To manage risk, he suggests setting a stop loss at around Rs 195.70.

In the past month, the stock of India Cements has shown a gain of over 7 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.