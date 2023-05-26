Technical stock picks | Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance on the radar

Market tech analyst, Prakash Gaba, Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com has these recommendations for Friday's trading session.

Prakash Gaba, Technical Analyst and founder of prakashgaba.com, recently shared his insights on the current market trends during an interview with CNBC-TV18. Gaba highlighted two promising stocks that he believes present lucrative trading opportunities.

According to Gaba, Axis Bank is currently trading at Rs 924, and he views it as an attractive option for traders. He suggests that a timewise correction is underway in Axis Bank, making it an opportune moment to enter the market.

Gaba advises investors to buy Axis Bank, setting a stop loss at Rs 920 and targeting Rs 930 and Rs 940 as potential price levels. The stock has gained more than 4 percent in the last month.

In addition to Axis Bank, Gaba also recommends considering Bajaj Finance for potential gains. The stock is currently trading at Rs 6,908, and Gaba is optimistic about its future performance.

He believes that Bajaj Finance is poised to reach levels beyond Rs 7,000. To capitalize on this opportunity, Gaba suggests traders go long on the stock while setting a stop loss at Rs 6,850. The shares are up more than 14 percent over the past month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.