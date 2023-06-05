Based on the technical factors, analysts have suggested four stocks — Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, and Westlife Foodworld Ltd — that investors can look to buy and hold for the next three to four weeks

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading higher on Monday, driven by sustained gains in auto stocks and tracking the mood in the broader Asian market, as mixed US jobs data bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve may skip an interest rate hike later in June. The Sensex was up 351.20 points or 0.56 percent at 62,898.31, while the Nifty 50 surged 90.70 points or 0.49 percent to trade at 18,624.80 at around 2 pm.

Both Sensex and Nifty registered their second-straight weekly gain on Friday, lifted by stronger-than-expected economic growth data and fast-paced expansion of the country's factory output.

On the weekly chart, Nifty has formed a bearish candle forming higher High-Low formation, indicating positive bias. However, it indicates pause after a strong rally. The chart pattern suggests that if Nifty crosses and sustains above 18700 level, it would witness buying which would lead the index towards 18900- 19000 levels.

However, if the index breaks below however 18450 level, it would witness selling, which would take the index towards 18300-18200.

This week, the focus is on the monetary policy meetings in the US and India and the progress of monsoons as the country's economy depends on agriculture to a large extent.

For the week, analysts at Axis Securities expect Nifty to trade in the range of 19000-18200 with a mixed bias.

Axis Securities' weekly top 4 tech picks —

Based on the technical factors, analysts have suggested four stocks — Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, and Westlife Foodworld Ltd — that investors can look to buy and hold for the next three to four weeks.

1. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: On the weekly chart, Apollo Hospitals has decisively broken out above the "Cup and Handle" pattern at 4900 level. The breakout is accompanied with an increase in volume confirming participation at breakout level.

The stock is well placed above 20, 50 and 100 daily simple moving average (SMA), indicating a positive momentum. The weekly strength indicator relative strength index (RSI) is in bullish mode and daily RSI crossover above its reference line generated a buy signal.

The brokerage has given a buying range between Rs 4920 - 4822. The above analysis indicates an upside of 5355-5500 levels (10–13 percent) with a stop loss at Rs 4630. Holding period is 3 to 4 weeks.

2. Gokaldas Exports: On the weekly chart, the stock has decisively broken out above the medium term "Symmetrical Triangle" pattern at 415 with a strong bullish candle indicating positive momentum. The weekly "Bollinger band" generated buy signal as the stock closed above the upper Bollinger Band.

The stock holds above 50 percent Fibonacci Retracement of a rally from 75-520 placed at 297 forming a medium term support zone. The weekly strength indicator RSI is holding above its reference line indicates positive momentum.

The brokerage has given a buying range between Rs 445 - 435. The above analysis indicates an upside of 490-510 levels (11–16 percent) with a stop loss at Rs 415. Holding period is 3 to 4 weeks.

3. Housing & Urban Development Corporation: HUDCO, on the weekly chart, has decisively broken out above the medium term "Cup and Handle" pattern at 59 with bullish candle strong indicating an uptrend.

The stock is forming higher high-low formation on weekly chart indicating a positive momentum. The weekly strength indicator RSI is holding above its reference line indicates positive momentum.

The brokerage has given a buying range between Rs 60 - 58. The above analysis indicates an upside of 69-72 levels (17–22 percent) with a stop loss at Rs 54. Holding period is 3 to 4 weeks.

4. Westlife Foodworld: On the weekly chart, the stock has broken out above "Rounded Bottom" pattern at 815 level indicating a positive trend. The breakout is accompanied with an increase in volume confirming participation at breakout level.

The stock is moving in a rising channel in a medium term. Recently it took a support at a lower band of channel and bounce back. It is heading towards upper band of channel. The weekly strength indicator RSI is holding above its reference line indicates positive momentum.

The brokerage has given a buying range between Rs 825-809. The above analysis indicates an upside of 929-955 levels (14–17 percent) with a stop loss at Rs 761. Holding period is 3 to 4 weeks.