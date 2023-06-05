4 Min(s) Read
Based on the technical factors, analysts have suggested four stocks — Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, and Westlife Foodworld Ltd — that investors can look to buy and hold for the next three to four weeks
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading higher on Monday, driven by sustained gains in auto stocks and tracking the mood in the broader Asian market, as mixed US jobs data bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve may skip an interest rate hike later in June. The Sensex was up 351.20 points or 0.56 percent at 62,898.31, while the Nifty 50 surged 90.70 points or 0.49 percent to trade at 18,624.80 at around 2 pm.
Both Sensex and Nifty registered their second-straight weekly gain on Friday, lifted by stronger-than-expected economic growth data and fast-paced expansion of the country's factory output.
On the weekly chart, Nifty has formed a bearish candle forming higher High-Low formation, indicating positive bias. However, it indicates pause after a strong rally. The chart pattern suggests that if Nifty crosses and sustains above 18700 level, it would witness buying which would lead the index towards 18900- 19000 levels.