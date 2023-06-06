This tech analyst sees upside Bajaj Finserv and Grasim Industries

Sacchitanand Uttekar's first buy call is on Bajaj Finserv, Uttekar emphasises that the trend remains robust and intact. A fresh breakout from a continuation pattern has occurred, indicating a positive outlook. The pattern target is estimated to be approximately Rs 1,570.

Technical analyst Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls has provided valuable insights into the day's trading activities, highlighting two notable stocks: Bajaj Finserv and Grasim Industries.

Based on this, Uttekar advises traders to consider establishing fresh long positions. To mitigate risks, a recommended stop-loss level of around Rs 1,406 is suggested.