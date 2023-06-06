Technical stock picks | Axis Bank and Dalmia Bharat on the radar

Axis Bank is now approaching its all-time high. Shah suggests that even at the current levels, the stock could present a buying opportunity. He advises a stop loss at Rs 940 and a target of Rs 1,000. This signifies potential growth from the current position, considering that Axis Bank has already gained over 9 percent in the past month.

Technical analyst Sudeep Shah of SBI Securities has shared his trading ideas for the day, focusing on two prominent companies: Axis Bank and Dalmia Bharat.

Live Tv

Loading...

Shah’s first buy call is on Axis Bank. He highlighted that the stock has experienced significant underperformance during the first half of the year. Since November and December of the previous year, the stock has witnessed a period of underperformance, retesting levels around Rs 840-850. However, recent days have seen a notable surge in volumes and a rise in open interest, indicating renewed interest from investors.