Tech Mahindra shares: Should you buy the IT stock post Q4 results?

FY23’s low exit rate, seasonal Q1 weakness, weak deal flow and weak macros are likely to keep Tech Mahindra’s growth below-industry average in FY24
IT services company Tech Mahindra's earnings were far below analysts' expectations. The Mahindra Group company reported Q4FY23 revenue of $1,668 million (+) 0.3 percent constant currency (CC) quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), (+) 6.3 percent CC year-on-year (YoY), ahead of estimated (-)0.6 percent CC QoQ decline. EBIT margin of 11.2 percent (-) 80 basis points QoQ is lower than Street’s forecast of 11.5 percent/12 percent. TCV too is weak at $592 million (-) 26 percent QoQ, (-) 42 percent YoY, while attrition eased to 15 percent as against 17 percent in the last quarter.
"We reckon FY23’s low exit rate, seasonal Q1 weakness, weak deal flow and weak macros are likely to keep TechM’s growth below-industry average in FY24," said brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities in a research note.
The brokerage has cutting its FY24/25E earnings per share (EPS) by 5 percent/6 percent on lower growth/margins. This along with a rollover to 15 times FY25E price–earnings (PE) (from 16 times FY24E) yields a target price of Rs 1,070 from Rs 1,090 earlier. Nuvama has retained its ‘Hold' rating on the stock.