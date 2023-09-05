Technical stock picks | Tech Mahindra, IRCITC, Motherson Sumi, Auro Pharma, GCPL, USL on the radar

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Tech Mahindra. He recommends this with a stop loss of Rs 1,234 for an upside target of Rs 1,300. Shares have gained more than 6 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on IRCTC with a stop loss of Rs 690 for an upside target Rs 725. The stock is up more than 8 percent over the last month.

Motherson Sumi is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 106.50 and a stop loss of Rs 100. The stock has gained more than 2 percent in the last month.

His solitary sell recommendation is on Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 833 for a downside target of Rs 790. Shares have declined more than 4 percent over the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Balkrishna Industries. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 2,300. Shares have remained flat over the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL). For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 1,011. Shares are down more than 2 percent over the last month.

Glenmark Pharma is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 750. The stock has declined more than 6 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on United Spirits Ltd (USL). He advises a stop loss of Rs 980. Shares are up more than 1 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.