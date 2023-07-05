Top stock picks | Tech Mahindra and Divi's Laboratories on the radar

Tech Mahindra and Divi's Laboratories present promising opportunities for traders seeking to make profitable moves in the market.

The IT sector has been making waves in the market recently, and one stock that has caught the attention of traders is Tech Mahindra. According to Sameet Chavan, a technical analyst at Angel One, Tech Mahindra has experienced a decisive breakout on the daily timeframe chart. The volume activity has also been on the rise, indicating a growing interest in the stock. Chavan believes that Tech Mahindra is an attractive option at its current levels.

