Tech analysts see upside in these stocks

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on HAL. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 3,060 for an upside target of Rs 3,190. Shares have gained more than 6 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 640 for an upside target Rs 675. The stock is up more than 6 percent over the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) with a stop loss of Rs 162 for a downside target of Rs 153. Shares have declined more than 4 percent over the last month.

Chambal Fertilisers is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 270 and a stop loss of Rs 285. The stock has declined more than 3 percent in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Pidilite Industries. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 2,572. Shares have gained more than 7 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on Britannia. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 4,625. Shares are up more than 1 percent over the last month.

GAIL is another intraday short from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 107. The stock has declined more than 2 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on SBI Card. He advises a stop loss of Rs 905. Shares are up more than 16 percent over the last month.