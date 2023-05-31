Tech analysts see upside in these stocks

English
    Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani have these recommendations for Wednesday's trading session.

    Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani share their top stock picks for the day.

    Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on HAL. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 3,060 for an upside target of Rs 3,190. Shares have gained more than 6 percent in the last month.
    He recommends a buy call on Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 640 for an upside target Rs 675. The stock is up more than 6 percent over the last month.
