Tech analyst sees upside in TCS, REC

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Jay Thakkar, the Head of Alternate Research at Sharekhan, shared his expert analysis on the current state of the market and stocks. Thakkar expressed optimism about the bounce-back of IT stocks and provided two noteworthy recommendations for investors to consider.

According to Thakkar, Tata Consulting Services (TCS) is exhibiting a commendable recovery and is expected to continue its upward trajectory. As of now, TCS is trading around Rs 3,240, and Thakkar believes it has the potential to reach levels between Rs 3,300 and Rs 3,350. In terms of support, he emphasized the significance of Rs 3,200, which he deemed a critical level in the short-term. Thakkar confidently recommended buying TCS shares, advising investors to set a stop loss at Rs 3,200 to safeguard their positions.

The stock has remained flat over the past month.

Thakkar's second buy recommendation pertained to REC , a company in the power sector. He highlighted the positive momentum indicators associated with REC, indicating a bullish outlook for the stock. REC's current trajectory is heading towards the upper range of approximately Rs 160, with Thakkar designating it as the first target. Furthermore, he anticipates that the stock could reach Rs 165 as the second target. To mitigate potential risks, Thakkar suggests setting a stop loss between Rs 148 and Rs 150 for REC.

Notably, REC has demonstrated an impressive gain of over 15 percent in the last month, further adding to its appeal for potential investors.

