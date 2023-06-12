CNBC TV18
Tech analyst sees upside in TCS, REC
By Surabhi Upadhyay  Jun 12, 2023 12:19:44 PM IST (Published)

The IT sector is demonstrating a commendable recovery, with TCS positioned for potential growth, and REC showcasing positive momentum indicators. Sharekhan's Jay Thakkar offers valuable insight and suggests taking advantage of these opportunities. By exercising caution and adhering to the provided stop loss levels, investors can make well-informed investment decisions in these stocks.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Jay Thakkar, the Head of Alternate Research at Sharekhan, shared his expert analysis on the current state of the market and stocks. Thakkar expressed optimism about the bounce-back of IT stocks and provided two noteworthy recommendations for investors to consider.

According to Thakkar, Tata Consulting Services (TCS) is exhibiting a commendable recovery and is expected to continue its upward trajectory. As of now, TCS is trading around Rs 3,240, and Thakkar believes it has the potential to reach levels between Rs 3,300 and Rs 3,350. In terms of support, he emphasized the significance of Rs 3,200, which he deemed a critical level in the short-term. Thakkar confidently recommended buying TCS shares, advising investors to set a stop loss at Rs 3,200 to safeguard their positions.
