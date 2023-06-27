Tech analyst sees upside in these stocks

Rout's recommendations highlight the positive outlook for these stocks, showcasing the potential for capital appreciation.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Shilpa Rout, an analyst from Prabhudas Lilladher, shared her insights on two stocks that she believes present promising investment opportunities. These stocks have shown strong support levels and potential for growth, making them attractive options for investors.

The first stock on Rout's buy list is Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL). Currently trading at Rs 314, the stock has demonstrated a robust support level at Rs 309. According to Rout, this level serves as a strong foundation for the stock's upward movement. She suggested that investors can target price levels between Rs 322 to Rs 324, indicating a potential gain of around 3-4 percent.

Remarkably, MMFSL has already experienced an impressive surge of more than 9 percent over the past month, further bolstering its investment appeal.

Moving on to the second buy call, Rout directs investors' attention to Biocon , a pharmaceutical company. The stock exhibits a substantial support zone at Rs 240. If this support level holds and a breakout occurs, Rout envisioned the stock reaching targets ranging from Rs 258 to Rs 265.

Despite remaining relatively flat in the previous month, Biocon's strong support level combined with the potential breakout make it an intriguing choice for investors seeking exposure to the pharmaceutical space.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.