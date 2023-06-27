Tech analyst sees upside in these stocks

2 Min Read
Rout's recommendations highlight the positive outlook for these stocks, showcasing the potential for capital appreciation.
In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Shilpa Rout, an analyst from Prabhudas Lilladher, shared her insights on two stocks that she believes present promising investment opportunities. These stocks have shown strong support levels and potential for growth, making them attractive options for investors.
The first stock on Rout's buy list is Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL). Currently trading at Rs 314, the stock has demonstrated a robust support level at Rs 309. According to Rout, this level serves as a strong foundation for the stock's upward movement. She suggested that investors can target price levels between Rs 322 to Rs 324, indicating a potential gain of around 3-4 percent.