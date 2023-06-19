Tech analyst sees upside in these stocks

Both Anmol India and Anant Raj Ltd present compelling investment opportunities within the midcap segment. Anmol India's association with the government's PIL scheme and its robust financial performance make it an attractive proposition for investors. On the other hand, Anant Raj Ltd's construction expertise and sustained bullish momentum contribute to its positive outlook.

The Indian stock market has witnessed an interesting mix of stocks that have displayed positive momentum in recent times. Among them, Anmol India and Anant Raj Ltd, both midcap companies, have caught the attention of investors. These companies have shown strong performance in their respective sectors and are poised for further growth. Tech analyst, Rahul Sharma, Equity99 Advisors shared his insights on these two stocks.

Anmol India, a prominent player in supply chain management and coal import, has emerged as one of the significant gainers from the government's Public Investment Fund (PIL) scheme . The company recently announced impressive returns for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022, showcasing its robust financial performance. To reward its shareholders, Anmol India has approved the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 4:1, subject to shareholder approval. Currently trading at Rs 235 levels and in a consolidation phase, market experts predict a potential rally of around 10-15 percent in the coming days. Traders and investors should closely monitor the stock's target levels at Rs 252, while maintaining a strict stop loss at Rs 225.

It is worth noting that the stock has remained relatively flat over the past month, indicating the potential for a breakout.

Anant Raj Ltd, a well-known construction company, has been witnessing a bullish run, currently trading near Rs 170. The stock has already experienced a notable rally, yet it continues to maintain its upward momentum. Although some profit booking was observed in the last three sessions, the stock managed to surpass that pressure, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. The trading volumes have remained healthy, indicating sustained interest from market participants. Investors are advised to set their target at Rs 185, while setting a stop loss at Rs 164 to manage risk effectively.

The stock has delivered impressive returns of more than 17 percent over the past month, further affirming its potential for continued growth.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.