Tech analyst sees upside in these stocks

Both Anmol India and Anant Raj Ltd present compelling investment opportunities within the midcap segment. Anmol India's association with the government's PIL scheme and its robust financial performance make it an attractive proposition for investors. On the other hand, Anant Raj Ltd's construction expertise and sustained bullish momentum contribute to its positive outlook.

The Indian stock market has witnessed an interesting mix of stocks that have displayed positive momentum in recent times. Among them, Anmol India and Anant Raj Ltd, both midcap companies, have caught the attention of investors. These companies have shown strong performance in their respective sectors and are poised for further growth. Tech analyst, Rahul Sharma, Equity99 Advisors shared his insights on these two stocks.

Live Tv

Loading...