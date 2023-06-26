Tech analyst sees upside in these stocks

Thakkar's insights on these stocks provide investors with valuable information to consider when making investment decisions.

Jay Thakkar, an expert from Sharekhan, recently shared his buy recommendations on two stocks during an interview with CNBC-TV18. Thakkar's analysis is based on technical indicators and market trends, providing valuable insights for potential investors.

The first buy recommendation is on Tata Consumer Products , a renowned company in the consumer goods sector. Thakkar highlighted that the stock has experienced a significant breakout from a symmetrical triangular pattern, indicating a positive trend. To manage the risk, he suggested placing a stop loss at Rs 835 on the lower side. On the upside, the target price ranges from Rs 890 to Rs 910.

Notably, Tata Consumer Products has exhibited impressive growth, surging by more than 8 percent in the past month.

Moving on to the second buy recommendation, Thakkar focused on Indusind Bank within the banking sector. He acknowledged the bank's impressive recovery from lower levels, which indicates its resilience in the market. Thakkar emphasized the importance of Rs 1,285 as a crucial support level in the short term. He recommended setting the stop loss at this level when buying Indusind Bank. On the upside, Thakkar suggested a target price ranging from Rs 1,345 to Rs 1,360.

It is worth noting that Indusind Bank has exhibited a growth of over 3 percent in the last month.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.