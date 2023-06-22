Tech analyst sees upside in these stocks

Based on Vishal Malkan's recommendations, Balrampur Chini Mills and Jubilant FoodWorks appear to be promising investment opportunities. These stocks have exhibited positive price movements, breakout patterns, and strong trading volumes, which indicate the potential for further gains.

Technical analyst, Vishal Malkan, founder of malkansview.com, recently shared his insights on two stocks during an interview with CNBC-TV18. Malkan's analysis is focused on technical indicators, including price levels, volume, and momentum, to identify potential investment opportunities. In his recommendations, he highlighted Balrampur Chini Mills and Jubilant FoodWorks as two stocks exhibiting favourable breakout patterns.

According to Malkan, B alrampur Chini Mills has demonstrated a breakout above the range of Rs 405-407, accompanied by significant trading volumes and supportive momentum indicators. Based on these observations, he recommended a buy position on Balrampur Chini Mills, setting a stop loss at Rs 407 and targeting a range of Rs 425-430.

Notably, this stock has exhibited a gain of over 4 percent in the past month, adding to its attractiveness as an investment option.

Moving on to Malkan's second buy recommendation, Jubilant FoodWorks , he highlighted the stock's breakout above the Rs 500 level is sustained by substantial trading volumes on both hourly and daily charts. Considering this breakout pattern, Malkan advised purchasing Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 497 and target levels of Rs 525 and Rs 540.

Remarkably, the shares of Jubilant FoodWorks have surged more than 7 percent over the last month, further bolstering its investment potential.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.