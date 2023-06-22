CNBC TV18
Tech analyst sees upside in these stocks

By Pavitra Parekh  Jun 22, 2023 12:11:52 PM IST (Updated)

Based on Vishal Malkan's recommendations, Balrampur Chini Mills and Jubilant FoodWorks appear to be promising investment opportunities. These stocks have exhibited positive price movements, breakout patterns, and strong trading volumes, which indicate the potential for further gains.

Technical analyst, Vishal Malkan, founder of malkansview.com, recently shared his insights on two stocks during an interview with CNBC-TV18. Malkan's analysis is focused on technical indicators, including price levels, volume, and momentum, to identify potential investment opportunities. In his recommendations, he highlighted Balrampur Chini Mills and Jubilant FoodWorks as two stocks exhibiting favourable breakout patterns.

According to Malkan, Balrampur Chini Mills has demonstrated a breakout above the range of Rs 405-407, accompanied by significant trading volumes and supportive momentum indicators. Based on these observations, he recommended a buy position on Balrampur Chini Mills, setting a stop loss at Rs 407 and targeting a range of Rs 425-430.
