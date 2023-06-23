Tech analyst sees upside in these stocks

Hemen Kapadia's recommendations for Metropolis Healthcare, HDFC Bank, and Indusind Bank offer valuable insights into potential investment opportunities.
In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Hemen Kapadia of KRChoksey Securities, shared his insights and recommendations on three prominent stocks in the market.
First on his list is Metropolis Healthcare. Kapadia recommended a buy call on the stock, highlighting its medium-term breakout. According to him, the mechanical indicators have all signaled crossover buys, indicating a positive outlook for the stock. Currently trading at around Rs 1,390, Kapadia suggested buying Metropolis with a stop loss of Rs 1,365 and a target of Rs 1,440.
It's worth noting that the stock has already recorded an impressive gain of more than 10 percent over the past month.
Moving on to HDFC Bank, Kapadia believes that the worst is over for the stock, at least from a shorter-term perspective. He mentioned that HDFC Bank has successfully overcome the supply line and has closed above the 55-day exponential moving average (DEMA). With a buy call at around Rs 1,650, a stop loss of Rs 1,625, and a target of Rs 1,700, Kapadia sees potential for growth.
Despite remaining relatively flat in the last month, HDFC Bank appears to be on the path to recovery based on Kapadia's analysis.
Lastly, Kapadia expressed optimism about Indusind Bank, which is currently trading at around Rs 1,274. He noted that this price level was last reached in 2019, indicating a potential opportunity for investors. Kapadia suggested remaining positive as long as the stock sustains above Rs 1,274.
With a gain of over 4 percent in the last month, Indusind Bank seems to be on an upward trajectory.
Disclaimer:
The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World View | PM Modi’s state visit to Egypt — here's why it is highly significant in the Asian context
Jun 23, 2023 IST9 Min Read
Mid-Air Musings | Indigo’s fresh aircraft order — here's how it puts the airline on the global aviation roadmap
Jun 22, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Here is all you need to know about India's largest drone maker ideaForge IPO
Jun 21, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Women globally have to wait 131 years to achieve gender parity says WEF report — see where India ranks
Jun 21, 2023 IST2 Min Read