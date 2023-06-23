Tech analyst sees upside in these stocks

Hemen Kapadia's recommendations for Metropolis Healthcare, HDFC Bank, and Indusind Bank offer valuable insights into potential investment opportunities.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Hemen Kapadia of KRChoksey Securities, shared his insights and recommendations on three prominent stocks in the market.

First on his list is Metropolis Healthcare . Kapadia recommended a buy call on the stock, highlighting its medium-term breakout. According to him, the mechanical indicators have all signaled crossover buys, indicating a positive outlook for the stock. Currently trading at around Rs 1,390, Kapadia suggested buying Metropolis with a stop loss of Rs 1,365 and a target of Rs 1,440.

It's worth noting that the stock has already recorded an impressive gain of more than 10 percent over the past month.

Moving on to HDFC Bank , Kapadia believes that the worst is over for the stock, at least from a shorter-term perspective. He mentioned that HDFC Bank has successfully overcome the supply line and has closed above the 55-day exponential moving average (DEMA). With a buy call at around Rs 1,650, a stop loss of Rs 1,625, and a target of Rs 1,700, Kapadia sees potential for growth.

Despite remaining relatively flat in the last month, HDFC Bank appears to be on the path to recovery based on Kapadia's analysis.

Lastly, Kapadia expressed optimism about Indusind Bank , which is currently trading at around Rs 1,274. He noted that this price level was last reached in 2019, indicating a potential opportunity for investors. Kapadia suggested remaining positive as long as the stock sustains above Rs 1,274.

With a gain of over 4 percent in the last month, Indusind Bank seems to be on an upward trajectory.

