Tech analyst sees upside in these stocks

2 Min Read
Hemen Kapadia's recommendations for Metropolis Healthcare, HDFC Bank, and Indusind Bank offer valuable insights into potential investment opportunities.
In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Hemen Kapadia of KRChoksey Securities, shared his insights and recommendations on three prominent stocks in the market.
Live TV
Loading...
First on his list is Metropolis Healthcare. Kapadia recommended a buy call on the stock, highlighting its medium-term breakout. According to him, the mechanical indicators have all signaled crossover buys, indicating a positive outlook for the stock. Currently trading at around Rs 1,390, Kapadia suggested buying Metropolis with a stop loss of Rs 1,365 and a target of Rs 1,440.