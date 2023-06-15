Tech analyst sees upside in these stocks

Investors looking for potential buying opportunities in the Indian market may find Hathiramani's recommendations on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, Divi's Laboratories, and Ramco Cements worthy of consideration.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Manish Hathiramani from Deen Dayal Investments shared his bullish outlook on three stocks in the Indian market. He recommends buying Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, Divi's Laboratories, and Ramco Cements, citing favorable technical indicators and potential for further price appreciation.

Hathiramani's first buy call is on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd , with a target price of Rs 320 and a stop loss at Rs 265. He highlighted the stock's need for a strong base around the levels of Rs 250 after experiencing a gap-down opening in April. Notably, the stock has shown good volume accumulation between Rs 270 and Rs 280, indicating a positive trend.

With shares already gaining more than 15 percent over the last month, Hathiramani believes the stock is poised for further upside.

The second buy recommendation is on Divi's Laboratories , with a target price of Rs 3,800 and a stop loss at Rs 3,200. Hathiramani pointed out that the stock has surpassed its resistance zone of Rs 3,000 with active market participation. If the stock manages to cross the highs of Rs 3,640, he suggested that it could potentially reach Rs 4,000.

Having witnessed an impressive 9 percent increase in value over the past month, Divi's Laboratories exhibits promising potential for further growth.

The last buy recommendation provided by Hathiramani is on Ramco Cements , with a target price of Rs 975 and a stop loss at Rs 900. The stock has been on a clear uptrend since surpassing the levels of Rs 750. Hathiramani suggested going long on the stock, targeting higher levels of Rs 1,050 and Rs 1,100.

Ramco Cements has already witnessed an impressive gain of more than 22 percent in the last month, indicating strong positive momentum.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.