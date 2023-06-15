CNBC TV18
Tech analyst sees upside in these stocks

By Ekta Batra  Jun 15, 2023 2:11:03 PM IST (Published)

Investors looking for potential buying opportunities in the Indian market may find Hathiramani's recommendations on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, Divi's Laboratories, and Ramco Cements worthy of consideration.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Manish Hathiramani from Deen Dayal Investments shared his bullish outlook on three stocks in the Indian market. He recommends buying Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, Divi's Laboratories, and Ramco Cements, citing favorable technical indicators and potential for further price appreciation.

Hathiramani's first buy call is on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, with a target price of Rs 320 and a stop loss at Rs 265. He highlighted the stock's need for a strong base around the levels of Rs 250 after experiencing a gap-down opening in April. Notably, the stock has shown good volume accumulation between Rs 270 and Rs 280, indicating a positive trend.
