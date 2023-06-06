Tech analyst sees upside in Ambuja Cements and Fine Organic

Based on Ashish Kyal's expert opinion, Ambuja Cements and Fine Organic appear to be promising investment opportunities.

Investment expert Ashish Kyal of Waves Strategy Advisors recently shared some valuable insights during an interview with CNBC-TV18. Kyal's has recommend two specific stocks for potential investors.

The first stock that Kyal suggests is Ambuja Cements. He advises investors to consider buying Ambuja Cements at its current price, with a strategically placed stop loss at Rs 438. Furthermore, Kyal suggests a target price of Rs 486 for those considering an investment in this particular company.

In today's trading session, Ambuja Cements demonstrated a significant upward momentum. The stock showcased a commendable performance, which was further complemented by robust trading volumes. One of the positive aspects observed in Ambuja Cements ' trajectory was its rebound from the 20-day moving average (DMA). This indicates a bullish sentiment among investors, as the stock successfully managed to rise above its recent short-term average. The company's ability to bounce back from this key technical level highlights the potential for further price appreciation. The stock has gained more than 13 percent in the last month.

In addition to Ambuja Cements, Kyal also recommends Fine Organic as a potential investment opportunity. For interested investors, Kyal suggests purchasing Fine Organic at its current market price. He advises setting a stop loss at Rs 4,790 to protect against potential downside risks. Furthermore, Kyal projects a target price of Rs 5,320 for Fine Organic.

Fine Organic , after enduring a downward trend over the past few months, has shown signs of a reversal. Investors have witnessed a positive shift in the stock's performance, with the recent momentum being particularly encouraging. Notably, Fine Organic has experienced an improvement in both traction and momentum, suggesting a growing interest in the stock. This positive change in sentiment indicates that investors are optimistic about the company's future prospects. The stock has gained more than 11 percent over the past month.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.