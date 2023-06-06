Tech analyst sees upside in Ambuja Cements and Fine Organic

Based on Ashish Kyal's expert opinion, Ambuja Cements and Fine Organic appear to be promising investment opportunities.

Investment expert Ashish Kyal of Waves Strategy Advisors recently shared some valuable insights during an interview with CNBC-TV18. Kyal's has recommend two specific stocks for potential investors.

Live Tv

Loading...

The first stock that Kyal suggests is Ambuja Cements. He advises investors to consider buying Ambuja Cements at its current price, with a strategically placed stop loss at Rs 438. Furthermore, Kyal suggests a target price of Rs 486 for those considering an investment in this particular company.