Tech analyst sees upside in Ambuja Cements and Fine Organic

Based on Ashish Kyal's expert opinion, Ambuja Cements and Fine Organic appear to be promising investment opportunities.
Investment expert Ashish Kyal of Waves Strategy Advisors recently shared some valuable insights during an interview with CNBC-TV18. Kyal's has recommend two specific stocks for potential investors.
The first stock that Kyal suggests is Ambuja Cements. He advises investors to consider buying Ambuja Cements at its current price, with a strategically placed stop loss at Rs 438. Furthermore, Kyal suggests a target price of Rs 486 for those considering an investment in this particular company.
In today's trading session, Ambuja Cements demonstrated a significant upward momentum. The stock showcased a commendable performance, which was further complemented by robust trading volumes. One of the positive aspects observed in Ambuja Cements' trajectory was its rebound from the 20-day moving average (DMA). This indicates a bullish sentiment among investors, as the stock successfully managed to rise above its recent short-term average. The company's ability to bounce back from this key technical level highlights the potential for further price appreciation. The stock has gained more than 13 percent in the last month.