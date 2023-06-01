This tech analyst recommends buying in PCBL and AIA Engineering

Market tech analyst, Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities, has these recommendations for Thursday's trading session.

Technical analyst Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities shared his insights on two companies that he believes present favourable investment opportunities. With his expertise in the financial markets, Shah recommends considering investments in Phillips Carbon Black Limited and AIA Engineering, providing specific stop loss and target price levels for each stock

Shah advised investors to buy Phillips Carbon Black Limited with a stop loss of Rs 119 and a target of Rs 153. The stock has gained more than 8 percent over the past month.

Phillips Carbon Black Limited is a manufacturer and supplier of carbon black, a crucial raw material used in various industries, including automotive, construction, and plastics. With a strong market presence and a diverse product portfolio, the company has consistently shown promising growth prospects

Shah further suggested buying AIA Engineering with a stop loss of Rs 2,700 and a target of Rs 3,400. The stock is up more than 9 percent in the last month.

AIA Engineering is a renowned global player in the field of high-performance industrial grinding media. The company's products are extensively used in the mining, cement, and power industries, among others. AIA Engineering's strong customer base, technological expertise, and focus on innovation have contributed to its success over the years.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.