Tech analyst identifies upside potential in Bharat Forge and Exide Industries

In his recent trading recommendations, technical analyst Prakash Gaba from prakashgaba.com has identified two stocks worth monitoring: Bharat Forge and Exide Industries.

Firstly, Gaba highlights Bharat Forge as a historically robust stock with a defensive nature and low beta. Currently trading at Rs 835, it appears to be a secure investment option.

Gaba suggests setting a stop below Rs 825, which should suffice for risk management purposes. He anticipates potential levels of around Rs 850 in the near future, making it advisable to closely monitor Bharat Forge for long positions.

Share of Bharat Forge have gained more than 8 percent in the past month.

The second stock of interest is Exide Industries. Gaba expresses satisfaction with its recent performance, as it currently trades at approximately Rs 216. To mitigate risks, he suggests placing a stop below Rs 212.

Gaba speculates that the next technical targets for Exide Industries could be around Rs 225 or so. Given its positive trajectory, Exide Industries is worth considering for potential investment opportunities.

The stock is up more than 10 percent in the last month.

Disclaimer

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.