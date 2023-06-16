Tech analyst identifies upside potential in Bharat Forge and Exide Industries

Market tech analysts, Prakash Gaba from prakashgaba.com have these stock recommendations for the Friday’s trading session.

In his recent trading recommendations, technical analyst Prakash Gaba from prakashgaba.com has identified two stocks worth monitoring: Bharat Forge and Exide Industries.

Firstly, Gaba highlights Bharat Forge as a historically robust stock with a defensive nature and low beta. Currently trading at Rs 835, it appears to be a secure investment option.