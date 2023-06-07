Motilal Oswal upgrades TeamLease on scope for re-rating, sees potential upside of 34%

Strong structural tailwinds will drive long-term growth for the company, and Motilal Oswal values TeamLease at 25 times financial year 2025 Earnings per Share, which is a 10 percent discount to its five-year average valuation.
Shares of TeamLease Services Ltd gained as much as five percent on Wednesday after brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities upgraded the staffing firm to "buy" from its earlier stance of ‘neutral’. Its price target of Rs 2,890 per share implies a potential upside of 34 percent from Tuesday's closing levels.
The upgrade was driven by attractive valuations of the stock and strong structural tailwinds that boost the company's long-term growth outlook.
TeamLease's margin of 1.6 percent in financial year 2023 is likely to be the trough, according to Motilal Oswal, who expects a 50 basis points improvement in margin over financial year 2025.
Strong structural tailwinds will drive long-term growth for the company, and Motilal Oswal values TeamLease at 25 times financial year 2025 Earnings per Share, which is a 10 percent discount to its five-year average valuation.
The brokerage believes that the staffing industry remains under-penetrated and is set to deliver consistent growth on account of formalisation and the implementation of labor law reforms over the medium term.
Shares of TeamLease are trading 3.5 percent higher at Rs 2,226. The stock is still down by 12 percent on a year-to-date basis.
Recommended ArticlesView All
TCS top brass salary jumps 120% in three years, former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan took home nearly Rs 30 cr in FY23
Jun 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Auto stocks like Tata Motors, M&M, TVS at 52-week high - Here's what is keeping them in top gear
Jun 7, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Coach-Soch | Toxic behaviour in banking— it’s not a shocker, it’s pervasive industry culture
Jun 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
iPhone X will not get iOS 17 — a look back at this game changer
Jun 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read