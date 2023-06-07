Motilal Oswal upgrades TeamLease on scope for re-rating, sees potential upside of 34%

Strong structural tailwinds will drive long-term growth for the company, and Motilal Oswal values TeamLease at 25 times financial year 2025 Earnings per Share, which is a 10 percent discount to its five-year average valuation.

Shares of TeamLease Services Ltd gained as much as five percent on Wednesday after brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities upgraded the staffing firm to "buy" from its earlier stance of ‘neutral’. Its price target of Rs 2,890 per share implies a potential upside of 34 percent from Tuesday's closing levels.

Live Tv

Loading...

The upgrade was driven by attractive valuations of the stock and strong structural tailwinds that boost the company's long-term growth outlook.

Motilal Oswal spoke about how the stock saw significant de-rating due to growth moderation and margin pressures. The stock fell nearly 60 percent from its peak. Wage increase in its general staffing vertical also led to a 60 basis points drop in the company's profitability for financial year 2023.