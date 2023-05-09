TD Power Systems Q4 Results | Profit rose 43.3% at Rs 35.4 crore

The engineering services company’s revenue from operations grew 9.9 percent to Rs 35.4 249.8 crore in the reported quarter against Rs 24.7 crore posted last year.

TD Power Systems on Tuesday reported a 43.3 percent rise in net profit at Rs 35.4 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023 (Q4FY23). It posted a profit of Rs 24.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q4FY22).

TD Power’s EBITDA stood at Rs 43.3 crore, up 41.5 percent, against Rs 30.6 percent posted last year. The company has posted a margin of 17.3 percent in Q4FY23 against 13.5 percent posted in Q4FY22.