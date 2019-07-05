New shareholding norm announced by finance minister to impact 1,174 listed companies

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the time is right to consider increasing minimum public shareholding from 25 percent to 35 percent.

Presenting her maiden union budget, Sitharaman said the government has already written to Sebi regarding the matter.

According to budget speech, minimum public shareholding for listed companies has to be increased from the current level of 25 percent to 35 percent, which means promoter holding have to be reduced to 65 percent from 75 percent currently.

A centrum Broking report showed that 1,174 (or 25 percent) listed companies have promoter shareholding above 65 percent and will have to go through off-loading promoter stakes to meet this requirement.

"At the current market prices, the total quantum of sale that needs to be done by these 1,174 companies works out to about whopping amount of Rs 3,87,000 crores," the report added.

The top companies in terms of quantum of sale if this is implemented would be TCS, Wipro, Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart), Bandhan Bank, HDFC Life Insurance, IDBI Bank, Coal India, General Insurance Company, HUL, and HDFC AMC.

In case the 65 percent promoter holding parameter is accepted, TCS promoters will have to offload 7.1 percent stake amounting to Rs 59,672 crore.

Wipro is second in the list with 8.9 percent stake to be offload at around Rs 15,139 crore. Meanwhile, promoters of Avenue Supermarts, Bandhan Bank and HDFC Life Insurance will have to sell 16.2 percent, 17.3 percent and 11.1 percent, respectively for a quantum of Rs 14,336 crore, 11472 crore and 10,896 crore, respectively.

Other companies to be affected by this new regulation will include InterGlobe Aviation, ICICI Prudential Life, Punjab National Bank, DLF, Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, ABB India and Berger Paints, among others.