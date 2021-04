TCS will outperform; positive on Bandhan Bank, Dr Reddy's, says Elixir's Dipan Mehta

Elixir Equities believes Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will deliver exceptional outperformance, said Dipan Mehta, Director at the investment firm on Tuesday. He also added that they are very positive on Bandhan Bank and like Dr Reddy’s Labs as well.

“We are very positive on Bandhan Bank,” said Dipan Mehta, Director at Elixir Equities in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“I do think that we could have a good period of outperformance coming in from Bandhan Bank right from this point onwards and looking forward to their Q4 numbers,” he added.

Mehta likes Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL). He has investments in it. “We are positive on the company. We do feel that the company can deliver a reasonable secular growth over the next two-three years or so which could lead to 15-20 percent type of returns over the next two-three years,” he further mentioned.

He believes Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will deliver exceptional outperformance as compared to some of the other peer group companies in Nifty.

Corrections in banks are great opportunities, Mehta added.

“They are a volatile lot but if you are able to manage and absorb the volatility, next two-three years there will be great returns and great period for the entire banking sector,” he explained.

