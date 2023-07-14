TCS vs Wipro vs HCL Tech shares: Which IT blue-chip stock to buy after Q1 results?

Select stocks such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro and HCL Technologies are in focus post their June quarterly results. Analysts believe a challenging macro environment and delay in spending will continue to impact sentiments for the IT sector in the near term.

The June quarter numbers may be muted, but this trend is expected to reverse in the coming couple of quarters, analysts say. Wipro's weak first quarter (Q1FY24) performance and September quarter (Q2FY24) guidance reaffirm its troubles with converting deal-wins into growth. The decline in Q1 and possibly Q2 translates into possibly the lowest growth among large-caps – might even report a decline in top line year-on-year (YoY), according to analysts.

"We continue to expect Wipro to underperform peers, primarily due to its intriguingly low correlation between deal-wins and top line growth," Nuvama said.

The IT major reported its first quarter IT Services revenue of $2,778mn (-2.8 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)/+1.1 percent YoY) — slightly below Street’s forecast of -2.6 percent/-2.2 percent CC (constant currency) QoQ. IT Services EBIT margins at 16 percent (-30 basis point QoQ) was in line with Street’s forecast. Management guided for IT services revenue to decline -2 percent to +1 percent QoQ CC in Q2FY24 — weak guidance again, analysts say.

How to trade Wipro?

The stock’s inexpensive valuation and high dividend yield should limit downside potential in the medium-term. Nuvama has a 'Hold' rating on the counter, with a target price of Rs 400 from earlier Rs 410.

Wipro shares, with a current market price of Rs 397, have been gradually on the rise with series of higher bottom formation pattern visible on the daily chart and with a postive candle formation indicated it has improved the bias and sentiment to anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions.

"The intial target would be near 410 levels with near term support zone of 488-490 levels. A decisive move past 413-415 zone would overall strengthen the trend and can anticipate for further higher targets of 445-460 levels," said Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher.

TCS: In-line results; deal wins strong

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on the other hand, posted decent results for the first quarter of this fiscal FY24) — revenue of $7.2 billion in Q1FY24, flat QoQ in CC and a tad below analysts' estimate of 0.3 percent CC.

The Tata group company recorded strong deal bookings which provide visibility despite challenging macros. Flat sequential revenue growth was impacted by broad-based weakness across verticals—BFSI, Communication and Media, Technology & Services (46 percent of revenue declining 1 percent QoQ)—while the remaining business grew 1.6 percent QoQ.

How to trade TCS?

With a limited upside from the current market levels and the stock lacking triggers for the upside, analysts at Axis Securities have maintained a 'Hold' rating on the counter.

Meanwhile, analysts at ICICI Securities have a 'Buy' recommendation on the stock, with a revised 12-month target price of Rs 3,780 implying a 16 percent potential upside from the current levels. Strong order booking momentum, large deal win announcements, macro recovery in key geographies like the US and EU, and release of pent-up demand in the coming quarters would help TCS get back to double-digit revenue growth in FY25E, the brokerage said.

HDFC Securities maintains a 'Add' rating on the counter, with a target price of Rs 3,710.

HCL Tech posts weak results

Meanwhile, HCL Technologies reported a weak Q1FY24 with revenue of $3.2 billion, down 1.3 percent QoQ in CC and 110 basis point below analysts' estimate, but maintained its FY24E guidance both on growth and margin. Continued ramp-downs in Telecom and Technology verticals, mainly in ER&D (engineering research and development) (-5.2 percent QoQ in CC), led to the underperformance.

Net new deal TCV was also muted at $1.56 billion, down 25 percent QoQ, but the deal pipeline was at all-time high. Despite the weak quarter, HCL Tech has maintained its FY24 $ revenue growth guidance at 6.0-8.0 percent YoY in CC. Moreover, services revenue is expected to grow between 6.5 percent-8.5 percent YoY (in CC). The management has narrowed EBIT margin guidance to 18.0 percent–19.0 percent.

How to trade HCL Tech?

Global uncertainties leading to delayed spending decisions pose a challenging environment to HCL Tech and will impact its performance in the near term, analysts at Axis Securities say. Moreover, supply-side constraints will take some more time to ease off. Hence, the brokerage recommends a 'Hold' rating on the stock.

HCL Tech's weak Q1 performance makes meeting its FY24 guidance a tall ask, Nuvama said. "Yet, even if it misses its guidance (as we bake into our estimates) it will still be one of the fastest growing largecap (in IT Services). Its strong growth in services and lower exposure to the troubled BFSI segment imply high probability of stable earnings growth," it said.

Futher, retaining a ‘Buy’ tag, with a target price of Rs 1,300, Nuvama said that a high dividend yield and inexpensive valuation provide a floor to the stock price.

Meanwhile, HDFC Securities maintains a 'Add' rating on on the counter, with a target price of Rs 1,230.

"Indian IT companies are able to sustain margins, and order book size is growing. Recently, the US dollar has started to weaken due to rapid moderation of US inflation, which is likely to be a benefit for Indian IT services making them competitive in the current cost-centric scenario. This will also improve the outlook of the US economy in the future and boost the domestic IT sector. It is a good contrast bet for long-term investors as sector valuation has moderated by more than 1/3rd and growth areas like Cloud, digitalization, AI, and cybersecurity are anticipated to be the future drivers," said Vinod TP, Research analyst at Geojit Financial Services.