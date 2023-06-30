CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
TCS to kickstart Q1 earnings season on July 12, consider interim dividend for FY24

Read Time2 Min Read
By Meghna Sen  Jun 30, 2023 5:42:44 PM IST (Updated)

Apart from the financial results, the board of TCS will also consider and approve an interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24. The company has also fixed July 20, 2023, as the record date fixed for the said purpose.

India's IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will kickstart the first quarter (Q1FY24) earnings season by declaring results on July 12. Apart from the financial results, the board of TCS will also consider and approve an interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24. The IT services giant has also fixed July 20, 2023, as the record date for the purpose of the said interim dividend.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Consultancy Services Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, inter alia to approve and take on record the audited standalone financial results of the company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter ending June 30, 2023; approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries under Ind AS for the quarter ending June 30, 2023," the company said in a BSE filing.
The interim dividend, if declared, will be paid to the equity shareholders of the company whose names appear on the register of members of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on the record date, TCS said.
