Despite demonstrating strong resilience, TCS anticipates the possibility of a moderate full-year revenue growth in FY24 if similar instances of delayed decision-making and cash conservation from clients reoccur.

Given TCS's size, order book and exposure to long duration orders and portfolio, India's IT bellwether is well-positioned to withstand the weakening macro environment and ride on the anticipated industry growth, believe analysts at Motilal Oswal after Tata Consultancy Services released its annual financial report for 2022-23.

Owing to its steadfast market leadership position and best-in-class execution, the company has been able to maintain its industry-leading margin and demonstrate superior return ratios, Motilal said.

TCS shares have underperformed the equity benchmark Sensex with the counter falling 1.15 percent in the last one month, while Sensex rising 1.18 percent in the same period. On a year-to-date basis, the counter has fallen 0.76 percent. At 11:10 am, the scrip was 0.82 percent higher at Rs 3,235.60 apiece in Monday's trade.

The stock has a 'Buy' recommendation from analysts with a target price of Rs 3,860, suggesting an upside potential of 20 percent. "We maintain our positive stance on TCS. Our target price of Rs 3,860 implies 25 times FY25E EPS (earnings per share), with a 20 percent upside potential. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating," the brokerage said.

Re-energising the core in a tough time

Highlighting TCS' annual report for FY23 (AR23), Motilal Oswal said the analysis of TCS AR23 not only highlights the widespread adoption of digital technologies in customer-facing operations, but also the increasing penetration of AI and automation in middle and back-office operations.

With the growing intensity of adverse macro-economic environment in the latter half of the year, the clients are reprioritising their spends and expressing interest in transforming their operating model, the brokerage house said.

Apart from demand for driving operational efficiency and optimizing costs, Cloud transformation remained a high priority area for enterprises in FY23, Motilal said.

Poor margin performance - but multiple levers ahead

TCS was unable to recover the intensity of wage hike through the year, leading to a 120-basis point year-on-year decline in margin at 24.1 percent. This was majorly attributed to backfilling and retention expenses, which were partly offset by cost optimisation and rupee depreciation.

On a segmental basis, major margin dilution has come from the Manufacturing segment at 27.5 percent (down 260 bp on-year). This was followed by Retail and Life Science, which were down 200 bp on-year each, at 25.7 percent and 28.0 percent, respectively.

The subcon expenses as percentage of revenue stood at 9.2 percent (up 40 bp on-year). The uptick is partly attributed to the elevated attrition (at 20.1 percent), leading to higher dependency on outsourcing for immediate execution.

According to Motilal, the company has identified several margin levers that are expected to come into effect in FY24 — reduction in subcon expenses, improvement in utilisation, pyramid rationalisation, and currency support.

TCS had reported lower-than-estimated March quarter earnings. The company posted a 16.9 percent on-year jump in its March quarter revenue at Rs 59,162 crore while its profit rose 14.76 percent percent to Rs 11,392 crore. Both the top and bottomline figures were below Street estimates.