Analysts say TCS shares well-positioned to withstand weakening macro environment; may gain up to 20% —buy, sell or hold?

By Meghna Sen  Jun 12, 2023 11:57:55 AM IST (Updated)

Despite demonstrating strong resilience, TCS anticipates the possibility of a moderate full-year revenue growth in FY24 if similar instances of delayed decision-making and cash conservation from clients reoccur.

Given TCS's size, order book and exposure to long duration orders and portfolio, India's IT bellwether is well-positioned to withstand the weakening macro environment and ride on the anticipated industry growth, believe analysts at Motilal Oswal after Tata Consultancy Services released its annual financial report for 2022-23.

Owing to its steadfast market leadership position and best-in-class execution, the company has been able to maintain its industry-leading margin and demonstrate superior return ratios, Motilal said.
