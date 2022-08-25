TCS stock turned Rs 85,000 to Rs 26 lakh since listing 18 years ago

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini TCS issued 1:1 bonus shares in 2006, 2009 and 2018, meaning a holding of 100 shares by an investor would have gone up to 800 shares.

Indian technology giant Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) shares that complete 18 years since the listing today have given 282.9 percent returns to investors on their investment in IPO during the period.

To put things into perspective, an investor who invested Rs 85,000 for 100 shares at the time of the IPO (issue price of Rs 850) would have seen a rise in the amount by Rs 2,40,500 to Rs 3,25,500.

This excludes the bonus shares issued by the company over the years. The company issued 1:1 bonus shares in 2006, 2009 and 2018, meaning a holding of 100 shares by an investor would have gone up to 800, which would effectively increase the Rs 85,000 invested in IPO to Rs 26,04,000 today.

The stock was trading lower by 0.32 percent at Rs 3,245 per share at the time of writing. It is down 13.14 percent so far this year, while in the last year, the stock has fallen 11 percent, underperforming the Sensex by 17.43 percent.

TCS was listed on August 25, 2004, at Rs 1,076, a premium of 26 percent over the issue price of Rs 850 a share. The company had set the offer price band at Rs 775-900 per share with an IPO size of Rs 4,713 crore.

TCS subscription

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) 7x Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 19.21x Retail investors 2.91x Employees 0.77x

TCS is known as one of the best dividend-paying companies, with a consistent declaration of interim and final dividends over the past few years. For FY22, the company declared an equity dividend of 4,300 percent amounting to Rs 43 per share, 1.32 percent yield on the current share price of Rs 3255.35.

How big is TCS?

TCS is India's second-largest company by market capitalisation and the largest IT company with 6,00,000 employees worldwide. 93 percent of the firm's staff is of Indian origin. The company's staff accounts for about 57 percent of the total employees hired by the Tata Group.

The company was the first to open a software R&D centre in India in 1980 and currently operates in 149 locations across 46 countries.

The company accounts for 55 percent of Tata Group's total market capitalisation and half of its profit. In fact, the company is the second most profitable firm in the country. It has a 10 percent share in Nifty50's total profit.

TCS' current market capitalisation at about Rs 12 lakh crore is just about equivalent to the market capitalisation of Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra put together.

Company M-cap Infosys Rs 6.46 lakh crore Wipro Rs 2.28 lakh crore HCL Tech Rs 2.58 lakh crore Tech Mahindra Rs 1.04 lakh crore Total Rs 12.36 lakh crore

Recently, the company has been in the news over reports of a delay in the variable compensation payout for some employees. However, it denied the claims saying that the reports were incorrect.

"We have come across completely incorrect reports on our compensation. Variable pay is either paid in month one or month two as per the normal process, and there is no delay in this process. 100 percent variable pay is being paid for the June quarter," TCS said in a statement.

TCS's operating profit margin in the first quarter stood at 23.1 percent, much lower than the aspirational band of over 26 percent which hurt the profit growth. Managing Director and Chief Executive Offer Rajesh Gopinathan hinted that this is the bottom for the margins, attributing the fall to annual wage hikes and promotions, which drilled a 1.50 percent hole.