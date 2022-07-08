TCS shares give up initial gains as IT giant set to kick off earnings season

Cross
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
TCS share price: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will report its financial results for the April-June period later in the day.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares edged higher on Friday as the country's largest software exporter is set to kick off the earnings season later in the day. TCS shares rose by as much as Rs 13.3 or 0.40 percent to Rs 3,300.3 apiece on BSE in early deals.
Analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 expect the IT giant to report a 1.2 percent sequential decline in net profit for the April-June period. They estimate Tata Consultancy Services' margin to decline by 126 basis points to 23.7 percent compared with the previous quarter.
Analysts will look out for any changes in guidance by the company and the management commentary.
TCS' financial results come at a time when IT companies have been scrambling to protect their margin amid high levels of attrition despite robust demand for technology.
Wages and margins have been the main concerns in the Indian IT sector, Manishi Raychaudhuri, Asian Equity Strategist-Equity Cash Asia Pacific at BNP Paribas, told CNBC-TV18.
The IT basket saw mixed moves in early trade ahead of the earnings announcement.
StockChange (%)
INFY0.6
MPHASIS0.4
WIPRO0.1
TECHM0
LTTS-0.1
HCLTECH-0.1
TCS-0.2
 
First Published:  IST
