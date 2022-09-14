These experts are betting big on TCS despite 'uncomfortable employee attrition levels'. Here's why

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini According to CLSA, for TCS, employee attrition is stable month-on-month even though it is still above comfort levels. TCS shares fell as much as 3.5 percent in early deals on Wednesday.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is trading in the red on Wednesday, a day after the tech giant was named in the Gartner market guide for Enterprise IT Sustainability Services and brokerage firm CLSA has given the stock an 'outperform' call.

TCS shares fell 3.5 percent in early deals and the stock was trading 3.17 percent lower at Rs 3,127 on BSE at 11:03 am amid a broad sell-off.

The downtrend comes even as CLSA sees a further upside in the stock as it has set a target price of Rs 3,750, which is 16 percent more than Tuesday’s closing price of Rs 3,229.40 on BSE.

The brokerage says TCS ’ margin should improve from the levels in April to June 2022 period with a better utilisation key lever. Margins of most IT companies have been hit due to rising employee costs amid attrition. For TCS, employee attrition is stable month-on-month even though it is still above comfort levels, according to CLSA.

"TCS indicated that while employee attrition remains elevated, it is stabilising on a month-on-month basis and should taper down over the next few months. This should ease pressure on back-filling and retention costs," said CLSA.

However, the brokerage pointed out that clients, especially in Europe, are watchful of macroeconomic variables but there has been no consequential business impact for now. Therefore, CLSA believes the near-term momentum is healthy for both the company's revenue and deal wins.

"Long term, TCS is confident in its ability to capture spending for both cost-optimisation and transformation; its ability to industrialise at scale is a core differentiator," it said.

Market expert Saurabh Mukherjea too said his firm Marcellus Investment Managers continues to hold the IT stock. “TCS remains one of our largest holdings there and we don't really have any compunctions,” he told CNBC-TV18.

Nischal Maheshwari, CEO-Institutional Equities & Advisory, Centrum Broking has also been positive on IT for a couple of months because the margin pressure was basically because tech companies had very high attrition rates and in the last quarter, most said that the peak of the attrition has happened at 27-28 percent. So margin should have actually bottomed out last quarter, he said.

Nomura, on the other hand, believes there is more evidence of a revenue slowdown ahead for the IT sector while high inflation shall dampen tech budgets. The brokerage's view on TCS stock is 'reduce' among large caps.

Meanwhile, TCS has been named a representative vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Enterprise IT Sustainability Services, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday post market hours.

“At TCS, we combine our purpose-driven world view, investments in research, innovation and intellectual property and our co-innovation ecosystem to help clients reduce their environmental footprint and achieve their sustainability goals,” said Krishnan Ramanujam, President, Enterprise Growth Group, TCS.

Catch latest stock market updates on CNBCTV18.com's blog here