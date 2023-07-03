IT major TCS may announce share buyback along with Q1 results

By Meghna Sen

Shares of TCS have been flat so far this year, and have risen by 1.14 percent in the last one year amid IT stocks' underperformance as compared to about 22 percent rise in benchmark BSE Sensex during the period.

India's IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) could announce a share buyback along with its earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023 for the current fiscal (Q1FY24), believe analysts at global brokerage Jefferies. The IT services giant will kickstart the largecap earnings season for the June quarter on July 12.

Apart from the financial results, the board of TCS will also consider and approve an interim dividend for fiscal FY24. The IT services giant has also fixed July 20, 2023, as the record date for the purpose of the said interim dividend. "We believe TCS could announce a buyback as well. Commentary around nature/tenure of deals, sales/deal cycles, pricing, vendor consolidation and attrition would garner attention. While positives should be taken with caution, negatives could raise concerns," Jefferies noted.