CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsThis analyst explains why he recommends buying TCS, Zomato and SBI Life

This analyst explains why he recommends buying TCS, Zomato and SBI Life

This analyst explains why he recommends buying TCS, Zomato and SBI Life
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBC-TV18 Jul 13, 2023 1:35:34 PM IST (Updated)

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, market expert Ashish Kyal of Waves Strategy Advisors shares his views on TCS, Federal Bank, Zomato, and SBI Life.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, market expert Ashish Kyal from Waves Strategy Advisors shared his insights on Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Federal Bank, Zomato, and SBI Life.

Share Market Live


Regarding TCS, Kyal noted a significant bullish candle formation with a notable increase in trading volume. This positive movement follows a period of negativity in the IT large-cap space, while the mid-cap IT sector had already shown considerable activity. Now, the large-cap segment appears to be on an upward trend, and sellers are likely to face consequences.
Kyal believes that Tata Consultancy Services is poised to reach the Rs 3,550 level. In his opinion, it is currently the best time to buy this stock, as trading volumes are expected to increase and more investors will likely rush to purchase IT stocks.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X