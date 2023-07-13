This analyst explains why he recommends buying TCS, Zomato and SBI Life

3 Min Read
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, market expert Ashish Kyal from Waves Strategy Advisors shared his insights on Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Federal Bank, Zomato, and SBI Life.
Regarding TCS, Kyal noted a significant bullish candle formation with a notable increase in trading volume. This positive movement follows a period of negativity in the IT large-cap space, while the mid-cap IT sector had already shown considerable activity. Now, the large-cap segment appears to be on an upward trend, and sellers are likely to face consequences.
Kyal believes that Tata Consultancy Services is poised to reach the Rs 3,550 level. In his opinion, it is currently the best time to buy this stock, as trading volumes are expected to increase and more investors will likely rush to purchase IT stocks.