TCS, Infosys or Wipro — what's in stock for IT giants ahead of Q1 results and later
By Meghna Sen  Jul 3, 2023 10:34:05 AM IST (Published)

IT stocks: June quarter earnings of technology behemoths may remain soft with signs of revival to be apparent only in the second half of FY24, say analysts. Here is what they recommend.

India's infotech stocks, one of the most shunned corners of Dalal Street by institutional investors, will be under the spotlight this month as IT services giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) kickstarts the first quarter (Q1FY24) earnings season by declaring its results on July 12 — followed by Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, among others.

After a forgettable performance in the last quarter of the previous fiscal, domestic IT companies are bracing for more uncertainty in the near term, thanks to the banking turmoil in the US and fears of an impending recession.
 
