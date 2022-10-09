TCS, Infosys results, macro data to drive markets this week: Analysts

By PTI

Mini Movement of the rupee, which has slumped to record lows against the US dollar, will also be tracked by investors, analysts said.

Trading in the domestic equity market this week will be influenced by quarterly results from TCS and Infosys, besides inflation and industrial production data as well as global trends, analysts said.

Performance of the US markets, FIIs’ trend, and movement in currency and crude will also remain on their radar, Mishra added.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 764.37 points or 1.33 percent. The domestic equity markets were closed on Wednesday for Dussehra. Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives, Samco Securities , said this week is going to be a roller-coaster ride as a series of important events are lined up.

"Markets across the globe will be dominated by the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) minutes that will be released this week. While global investors will be keenly monitoring inflation figures in the United States and China, Indian CPI print will be a key domestic factor to monitor," he noted.

Further, the Indian IT companies will kick start the quarterly result season, Sheth added.