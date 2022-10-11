TCS, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

By Sangam Singh

Nomura has a 'reduce' call on the shares of TCS with a target price of Rs 2,620. According to the brokerage, there is no cheer on the growth outlook of the company after modest second quarter report.

TCS | CLSA has an 'outperform' call on the shares of TCS with a target price of Rs 3,450. According to the brokerage, company's second quarter figures were in line with the estimates.

Infosys | CITI has a 'buy' call on the shares of Infosys with a target price of Rs 1,625. According to the brokerage, the plan for open market buyback may provide support to company's stock.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | CLSA has an 'outperform' call on the shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 2,100. According to the brokerage, significant improvement is seen on PSL compliance by the company.