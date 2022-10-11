TCS, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

Mini
CLSA has a 'outperform' call on the shares of TCS with a target price of Rs 3,450 while CITI has a 'buy' call on the shares of Infosys with a target price of Rs 1,625.
Nomura has a 'reduce' call on the shares of TCS with a target price of Rs 2,620. According to the brokerage, there is no cheer on the growth outlook of the company after modest second quarter report.
