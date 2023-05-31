4 Min(s) Read
Analysts at HDFC Securities have 'buy' ratings on LTIMindtree, Persistent, Cyient, Sonata, Zensar, Mastek. Meanwhile, it has suggested a 'reduce' stance on L&T Technology Services and 'add' rating on TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra.
The informational technology (IT) sector is reeling under the shadow of the global economic slowdown — with macroeconomic challenges, cautious client spending and a banking crisis in the US and Europe making it a grim picture. The IT sector growth has slipped on account of first-order and second-order implications of the prevalent macros, analysts said.
The macro challenges are manifesting in a set of outcomes for the sector ranging from cuts in discretionary spending, delay in decision-making, and slower deal ramp-up, to change in the propensity for price increases or volume discounts, according to analysts at HDFC Securities.