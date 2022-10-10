Stocks to watch: TCS, IDBI Bank, Power Grid, Canara Bank and more

By Asmita Pant

Mini Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to make a gap-down start on the first trading day of the week tracing negative moves across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 1.6 percent or 277.5 points down at 17,036.5 on the last count. Shares of TCS, IDBI Bank, Power Grid, Canara Bank among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on October 10 -

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, JTL Infra Ltd

| These companies will report their earnings for the quarter ended September.

IDBI Bank Ltd | The government has called for expression of interest for stake sale in IDBI Bank. The government will offload 30.48 percent stake in the bank and LIC will sell 30.24 percent stake. Government owns 45.48 percent stake in the company, while LIC holds 49.24 percent stake.

DB Realty Ltd | The company has acquires entire equity shares of Spacecon Realty Private Ltd, a subsidiary of the company. The company already held 74 percent stake in Spacecon. The company also acquired additional nine percent stake in DB Man making it a wholly owned subsidiary.

Tata Motors Ltd | Jaguar Land Rover reported a 12 percent quarter on quarter increase in retail sales. The company expects the sale to further improve in the second half of the year.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd | POWERGRID Bhind Guna Transmission Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has successfully commissioned a transmission system for Intra-State Transmission Work associated with construction of 400KV substation near Guna (Madhya Pradesh) and 220kV Substation near Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) on Build, Own, Operate and Maintain (BOOM) basis.

Biocon Ltd | The corporate social responsibility arm of the company has received the Mahatma Award 2022 for Excellence in Social Good.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd | The lender will issue secured redeemable non-convertible debentures worth Rs 1,000 crore with a coupon rate of 8.1 percent.

Canara Bank | The bank has clarified that it does not have any direct/indirect control in the management or day to day operations of Brickwork.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd | The PSU has commenced geological studies and on-ground design for mineral exploration programs over 1400Ha area in and around Ambaji mining lease in North-Eastern Gujarat.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd | The company reported a 21 percent increase in the health-retail premium, whereas it reported a 49 percent decline in health-group.